A successful night for our athletes in Tokyo

In the 1,500m Elise Vanderelst (photo above) has made it to the semi-finals despite finishing 9th in her race. However, her time of 4'05"63 was the 5th best loosing time and as such was enough to see her progress.

In the 200m Imke Vervaet set a personal record of 23"05. This was enough to put her among the fastest runners not to qualify automatically and as such saw her go through to the semi-finals.

In the kayak competition Artuur Peters (K1) is also through to the semi-finals. He finished third in his series with a time of 3'41"967 but made it through thanks to winning the play-off race for the remaining two semi-final places.

In the quarter finals of the K2 500 metre Hermien Peters and Lize Broekx won their race to make it through to the semi-finals.