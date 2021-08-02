Sports

After two games KV Kortrijk is the only team with 6 points

The second day of play in the Belgian First Division took place over the weekend. There were wins for KV Oostende, Seraing, Club Brugge, Standard de Liège and KV Kortrijk. The games between Sporting Charleroi and Sint-Truiden, Cercle Brugge and OH Leuven, KAS Eupen and RSC Anderlecht and AA Gent and Beerschot all ended in draws. KV Kortrijk is the only team with a 100% record. 

The results

KRC Genk 3 – 4 KV Oostende

Sporting Charleroi 0 – 0 Sint-Truiden

RFC Seraing 1 – 0 KV Mechelen

Cercle Brugge 1 – 1 OH Leuven

KAS Eupen 1 – 1 RSC Anderlecht

Union Saint-Gilloise 0 – 1 Club Brugge

Zulte Waregem 1 – 2 Standard de Liège

KAA Gent 2 – 2 Beerschot

Royal Antwerp FC 0 – 1 KV Kortrijk 

The league table after 2 games

1) KV Kortijk – 6 points

2) Sporting Charleroi – 4 points

3) Club Brugge – 4 points

4) Standard de Liège – 4 points

5) Cercle Brugge – 4 points

6) Sint-Truiden – 4 points

7) Union Saint-Gilliose – 3 points

8) KV Mechelen – 3 points

9) Seraing – 3 points

10) KV Oostende – 3 points

11) KAS Eupen – 2 points

12) OH Leuven – 2 points

13) KRC Genk – 1 point

14) KAA Gent – 1 point

15) Beerschot – 1 point

16) Zulte Waregem – 1 point

17) RSC Anderlecht – 1 point

18 Royal Antwerp FC – 0 points

 

