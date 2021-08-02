After two games KV Kortrijk is the only team with 6 points

The second day of play in the Belgian First Division took place over the weekend. There were wins for KV Oostende, Seraing, Club Brugge, Standard de Liège and KV Kortrijk. The games between Sporting Charleroi and Sint-Truiden, Cercle Brugge and OH Leuven, KAS Eupen and RSC Anderlecht and AA Gent and Beerschot all ended in draws. KV Kortrijk is the only team with a 100% record.