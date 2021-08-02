After two games KV Kortrijk is the only team with 6 points
The second day of play in the Belgian First Division took place over the weekend. There were wins for KV Oostende, Seraing, Club Brugge, Standard de Liège and KV Kortrijk. The games between Sporting Charleroi and Sint-Truiden, Cercle Brugge and OH Leuven, KAS Eupen and RSC Anderlecht and AA Gent and Beerschot all ended in draws. KV Kortrijk is the only team with a 100% record.
The results
KRC Genk 3 – 4 KV Oostende
Sporting Charleroi 0 – 0 Sint-Truiden
RFC Seraing 1 – 0 KV Mechelen
Cercle Brugge 1 – 1 OH Leuven
KAS Eupen 1 – 1 RSC Anderlecht
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 – 1 Club Brugge
Zulte Waregem 1 – 2 Standard de Liège
KAA Gent 2 – 2 Beerschot
Royal Antwerp FC 0 – 1 KV Kortrijk
The league table after 2 games
1) KV Kortijk – 6 points
2) Sporting Charleroi – 4 points
3) Club Brugge – 4 points
4) Standard de Liège – 4 points
5) Cercle Brugge – 4 points
6) Sint-Truiden – 4 points
7) Union Saint-Gilliose – 3 points
8) KV Mechelen – 3 points
9) Seraing – 3 points
10) KV Oostende – 3 points
11) KAS Eupen – 2 points
12) OH Leuven – 2 points
13) KRC Genk – 1 point
14) KAA Gent – 1 point
15) Beerschot – 1 point
16) Zulte Waregem – 1 point
17) RSC Anderlecht – 1 point
18 Royal Antwerp FC – 0 points