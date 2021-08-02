Belgium’s women’s basketball team through to quarter-final despite defeat in final group stage game

Their qualification for the quarter finals as a seeded nation comes after previous convincing wins against Australia and Puerto Rico. Qualification for the quarter final was already a certainty prior to Monday’s game.

Once again, the West Fleming Emma Meesseman was the Belgian Cats’ rock. She scored 24 points, more than any other player, be they Belgian or Chinese, in Monday’s game.

Speaking after what was an exciting game Emma Meesseman told journalists that "We knew that it would be a physical battle. In the fourth quarter we fell apart somewhat. Maybe we were unable to come up with the goods mentally as we knew that we had already qualified. But in a match, you need to go for it for the full 40 minutes. This is a lesson we need to take with us to the game”.

Her teammate Jana Raman told journalists that "We had all come here for a third win, so this is a disappointment. But the team fought and gave all it had. Small details made the difference”.

"We are now where we wanted to be, in the quarter finals. That was our aim. Now we need to take the next step and see what happens”, Jana Raman added.

Jana Raman had missed the European Champions due to a broken hand. At the Olympics in Japan, she is gradually reaching her top form.

“You feel that you are missing match rhythm, but I try to make my mark in every match I play”. On Monday Raman scored 7 points a picked up on 3 rebounds against China.

The Belgian Cats will play their quarter final against either Serbia or Japan on Wednesday.