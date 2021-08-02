Nina Derwael the day after: "Not my intention to stop”

When asked how it feels to be Olympic Champion Nina Derwael said "It’s an incredible feeling. It’s still unreal. I don’t know. I find it difficult to describe. It still hasn’t dawned on me. It probably won’t until I’m back home and it’s all had time to sink in”.

Was our country’s new Olympic gold medal winner able to get a good night’s sleep?

"It was a short night, I found it difficult to fall asleep. I was on my mobile for a long time, but even after that I was unable to fall asleep. My eyes closed from tiredness, but it was difficult to sleep. The gold medal was on the bedside cabinet next to me. When I woke up I looked straight away to check if it was there. Luckily it was”.

Nina Derwael received hundreds of messages of congratulation after her victory. She thanked everyone for their support.

"I also received a call from King Filip while I was in the car on the way to the Olympic village. He said that he was proud of me and of the country. He hopes to be able to congratulate me in person once I’m back in Belgium”.