The mammoth task of clearing the wreckage of last month’s flooding
More than 100,000 tonnes of rubbish cleared from the areas devastated by the flooding in mid-July has already been taken for processing to an industrial estate at Wandre, near Liège. What has been taken there includes wrecked furniture, electrical equipment and personal effects belonging to those whose homes were damaged by the flood water.
The 100,000 tonnes taken to the site so far are just the start. A long queue of lorries waits to dispose even more material collected in towns such as Verviers, Trooz and Pepinster that took the brunt of the flood.
One person working at the site told VRT News that it will take 5 or 6 months before the waste has been processed and disposed of properly.