Volunteers clear the banks of the River Maas of rubbish washed up after the flood
During last weekend volunteers from across Flanders took part in a clean-up operation on and around the banks of the River Maas at Maaseik and Lanaken in Limburg Province. The devastating flooding further upstream in Liège Province caused large quantities of household items, rubble and waste to be washed away.
Some of this stranded on the floodplain of the Maas further upstream in Limburg Provice. Now the water has subsided and the ground on the floodplain has dried out sufficiently a clean up operation can be mounted.
In just one weekend the volunteers collected hundreds of bin liners full of waste. Waste that would otherwise have polluted the river and the natural environment around its banks.