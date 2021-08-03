A small edition of Pukkelpop to be held after all

Various smaller concerts will be staged in the Muziekodroom in Hasselt - not on the festival site in Kiewit. The event will welcome 1,500 fans each day, a lot less of course than the 66,000 Pukkelpop had in mind. Visitors will also have to present a Covid Safe Ticket (so you need to have been double-jabbed or to have undergone a negative test).

However, there are no face mask requirements and no social distancing will be required on the festival site. The mini-edition will welcome some artists that had been scheduled to play at Pukkelpop and includes artists like Bazart, Zwangere Guy, Whispering Sons and Charlotte de Witte.