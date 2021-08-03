Belgians very generous for flood victims, but there is also criticism

However, there was also a lack of coordination in recent days, more than two weeks after the disaster. About 15,000 volunteers have already registered to come to help, but only about 2,000 have actually been called to the scene at present. Each day, only 200 new volunteers are being deployed, despite great needs. Volunteers also complain that they sometimes have nothing to do or don't know what to do, while others don't know where to start.

Vandekerckhove accepts this criticism, but also asks for understanding. "There was no good overview of the needs.(...) A disaster is always a big challenge where logistics are concerned. I think that this not the time to blame each other for what went wrong. The first focus should be on helping the people now." Experts point out that Belgium is not prepared to deal with a big disaster like this, and that lessons should be learnt for the future.