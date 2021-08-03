Belgians very generous for flood victims, but there is also criticism
The Belgian Red Cross (Rode Kruis Vlaanderen and its Francophone counterpart Croix Rouge de Belgique) has already collected a record 30 million euros in a fundraiser for last month's flood victims in eastern Belgium. Meanwhile, it has also been criticized for a lack of coordination.
"We have never seen anything like this", says Red Cross Vlaanderen CEO Philippe Vandekerckhove about the 30 million. "The biggest amount I can remember, came after the tsunami in 2004. Then we raised 3 or 4 million after a big media event (however, the cash raised at that time was divided among a lot more players).
Victims complained that the emergency aid came rather slowly, but this was because the floods happened on such a large scale, which was unprecedented. "Coordinating teams at government levels were overwhelmed, which had an impact on steps taken in the stricken area", Vandekerckhove admits.
Only 2,000 of the 15,000 volunteers have actually been able to help so far
However, there was also a lack of coordination in recent days, more than two weeks after the disaster. About 15,000 volunteers have already registered to come to help, but only about 2,000 have actually been called to the scene at present. Each day, only 200 new volunteers are being deployed, despite great needs. Volunteers also complain that they sometimes have nothing to do or don't know what to do, while others don't know where to start.
Vandekerckhove accepts this criticism, but also asks for understanding. "There was no good overview of the needs.(...) A disaster is always a big challenge where logistics are concerned. I think that this not the time to blame each other for what went wrong. The first focus should be on helping the people now." Experts point out that Belgium is not prepared to deal with a big disaster like this, and that lessons should be learnt for the future.