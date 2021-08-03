Belgium's Red Lions beat India,  qualify for Olympic hockey final - but don't celebrate

This talented Belgian team already took European and world titles, but just missed the Gold at the Rio Olympics five years ago. This time, they hope to set this straight. "It would be the ultimate reward for all the hard work for this generation. Everything can come together here", pundits say.

A detail which proves their motivation and ambition: the Red Lions didn't celebrate their win against India. "Otherwise it would look as if we are celebrating a silver medal", Hendrickx told reporters. "Most of the players here already have this colour. I am dreaming of a different colour."

Belgium will meet Australia in the final, next Thursday at noon (CET). Australia beat Germany 3-1. Belgium beat Germany in the group phase, but it is some time ago since they last played the Australians. Belgium's national team coach, Shane McLeod of New Zealand, will have some extra research to do, but the Belgians have the advantage that they could follow the clash between Germany and Australia on TV, relaxing in their sofa.