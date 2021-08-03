How much does Nina Derwael get paid for her Olympic title? Less than in Singapore, but more than in the US

The Belgian Olympic Committee, with the help from the National Lottery, promised a sum of 50,000 euros for an individual athlete taking Gold. This is 30,000 and 20,000 euros respectively for silver and bronze. In team sports like hockey or basketball, this is less: 12,500, 7,500 or 5,000 euros per athlete. Coaches also get their share, but their bonus cannot exceed 25 percent of an athlete's sum.

Though it is not incredibly much for a hard-to-get Olympic title, Nina Derwael will be happy with 50,000 euros: her 2019 world title only earned her 2,725 euros, though the gym federation added a sum that was not disclosed - and of course, an Olympic title will become an indirect source of money, e.g. through sponsoring.