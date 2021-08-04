10 blood samples from people living near the 3M factory show elevated PFOS levels: "This is serious"

PFOS levels in all samples exceed the European threshold of 6.9 micrograms per litre blood. The lowest result was still 3.5 times above the European safety norm, the worst result turned out to be a staggering 168 times higher.

"All samples show very high rates, with half of the samples exceeding the European threshold hundreds of times", says Jacob de Boer. "I have never seen anything like this, except in staff working in a similar chemicals factory in Dordrecht, who worked with PFAS substances all their lives."

Eva Frooninckx, spokeswoman for Grondrecht, says that "these results show that the situation in Zwijndrecht and Antwerp is very serious." She adds that the government should take extra measures to limit the impact of the PFAS pollution in the area.