Heptathlon diva Nafi Thiam third as Noor Vidts emerges as the big surprise

The Walloon athlete, daughter of a Belgian mother and a Senegalese father, has some work to do, though. She performed well in four events on the first day (hurdles/high jump/shot put and 200 metres sprint) but had no special performance like in Rio five years ago.

Thiam won her specialty, the high jump, by clearing 1.92 metres, but could have created a bigger gap with her colleagues there. She has to be content with third position after the first day, and will have to do it in the long jump or javelin competition tomorrow as the concluding 800 metres are not her cup of tea.

Thiam hardly had time for an interview: "It's not my best first day. But I am not in bad position. Now, recovering will be key. I want to return to my room as soon as possible to take a rest."