18 members of student fraternity to stand trial for the death of Sanda Dia

The magistrates heeded a request made by the Judicial Authorities. After two and a half years of investigation the Judicial Authorities requested that the 18 members of the former student fraternity should stand trial for involuntary manslaughter, the deliberate administration of noxious substances resulting in death, degrading treatment and criminal negligence. They have now been committed for trial on all four charges.

All 18 were present at the hazing ceremony in Vorselaar (Antwerp Province) during which the 20-year-old engineering student Sanda Dia lost his life. Amongst other degrading treatment Sanda Dia was forced to drink large quantities of alcohol and fish oil and to stand outside for hours in the freezing cold.

The 18 suspects can appeal against their committal to trial. If they do it will be up to magistrates in Antwerp to decide on whether they should be tried.

The case has been dragging on some time now. Initially it had been handled by the Judicial Authorities in Antwerp as Vorselaar, where Sanda Dia died, is in Antwerp Province. However, as the father of one of the suspects is a Judge in Antwerp it was decided that the case should be dealt with by the Judicial Authorities in Hasselt (Limburg Province).

When the investigation had been completed one of the suspect’s solicitors requested that Chair of the Magistrates’ Court where the committal hearing was to be heard be replaced as he claimed that the judge was not impartial. However, this request was turned down and the hearing went ahead.