Almost 80% of adults in Flanders immunised against coronavirus

On Monday 2 August (the latest date for which figures are available) 8,084,052 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 83.7% of the adult population and 70.2% of the population as a whole. Of them 7,008,351 are fully immunised. This is 75.2% of all adults and 60.8% of the population as a whole.

In Flanders 4.3 million people are fully immunised. This is 79% of all adults. In Wallonia (excluding the 9 German-speaking municipalities) 73% of all adults are fully immunised. In the 9 Walloon municipality where German is spoken 71% of adults are fully immunised. The Brussels-Capital Region lags far behind the rest of the country with just 56% of adults fully immunised so far there.

During the week from 29 July to 4 August the country’s hospitals reported an average of 38 admissions of COVID-19 patients each day. This is 21% up on the average for the previous week.

On Wednesday the hospitals reported 40 admissions. 48 COVID-19 patients were discharged. There are currently 369 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in the country’s hospitals. 92 of these are on ICUs, 52 of whom are on ventilators.

During the week from 27 July to 2 August and average of 3 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. So far 25,258 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 26 July to 1 August 1,603 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected each day. This is 9% up on the figures for the previous week. During the same period an average of 54,786 tests were carried out each day, a fall of 9% on the previous week. Of those tested 3.2% test positive. This is 0.4 percentage points up on the positivity ratio for the previous week.

Meanwhile the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium now stands at 1.12. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 112 others.