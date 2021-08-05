Belgium’s hockey men take Olympic gold after nail-biting shootout

Just after the break Florent van Aubel’s strike hit the outside of the net. This served as a wake-up call to Australia and the Belgian keeper Vincent Vanasch was on good form to deny Australia on two occasions.

Australia’s goal came at the start of the final quarter through a Wickham strike. There were no further goals, and a shootout was required to decide who should take goal.



During the shootout the hero of the hour Vincent Vanasch saved Australia’s first effort. Van Aubel scored as did the Australian with their second strike. Arthur De Sloover made it 2-1. The Aussies scored again. When Félix Denayer missed his dribble it could have gone either way and the tension was high. However, Vanasch kept his cool and saved Australia’s fourth shootout effort. The Australian keeper Charter fouled Victor Wegnez and Hendrikckx made the most of the penalty ball. Australia missed again. However, they were allowed a retake after the video ref ruled that Vanasch had committed a foul. Vanasch saved again and Belgium had taken gold.

The Olympic final was the last game with the New Zealander Shane McLeod. After almost 6 years as coach McLeod is handing over the reins to his Dutch assistant Michel Van den Heuvel. Under McLeod the Red Lions took silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, become World Champions in 2018, European Champions in 2019 and now Olympic Champions at the Tokyo games.