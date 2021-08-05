Federal Support Cell will assist coordination of flood relief efforts

There was no shortage of criticism of the relief effort in the immediate aftermath of the devastating flooding three weeks ago. Ms Verlinden told journalists that "We are going to ensure that people are given the help that they need”.

The Federal Support Cell will be made up of specialist from various agencies. These are the Federal Police, the Health Department, the Fire Service, the Civil Protection Agency and the military. They will work closely with the Info Cell and the National Crisis Centre.

Mr Verlinden told VRT News that not only coordination, but communication is of the essence when trying to deal with a disaster of this scale.

"During the past few days, we have seen that there is still a lot of need. There are many acute questions from people concerning electricity, gas and food. In order to address this as well as possible we will continue to offer support.

The Civil Protection Agency will also contact the mayors of the worst-hit municipalities to find out what needs they and the people of their municipalities have and to draw up a list of what needs to be done. “They will remain available for as long as this is necessary”.

Coordination of the relief effort is currently in the hands of the governors of the stricken provinces. The Walloon Government has also set up a Special Commissariat for Reconstruction.

By setting up the Federal Support Cell, the federal authorities too are doing their bit to ensure that the relief and reconstruction effort runs as smoothly as possible.