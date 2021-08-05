Fugitive Belgian apprehended on French Indian Ocean island

The 44-year-old man and his new girlfriend fled to Mayotte, a French island in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and Mozambique. A court in Namur had issued a European arrest warrant for the man. The relevant French authorities were informed.

They were able to trace the man and his girlfriend when they crossed the border between France and Spain. The man’s girlfriend is active and somewhat indiscrete on social media which made the task of tracing them all the easier. Detectives were able to trace the couple to Mayotte.

The police on the island were informed and they discovered that the fugitive was working as a concierge.

He was eventually found in Sada, in the west of Mayotte. Local Police Commissioner Laurant Simonin told journalists that “The man is not a harden criminal and the arrest was easy”.

The fugitive Belgian was questioned by the Judicial Authorities in Mayotte’s capital Mamoudzou. He will be transferred back to Belgium within the next 40 days.