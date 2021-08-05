International wanted notice issued for prisoner that escaped from Ghent Prison

At around 11am on Wednesday. The police cordoned of several streets around the Nieuwe Wandeling Prison in Ghent. A helicopter was deployed in an effort to locate the escaped prisoner. Shortly afterwards the alarm was official raised and a security zone was put into place in the area around the prison. For some time, it was unclear whether the prisoner had indeed escaped or if he was hiding somewhere within the prison grounds.

At around 1pm on Wednesday the prison authorities confirmed that a prisoner had escaped. The fugitive is the 40-year-old Russian national Mouslim Aboubakorov. A wanted notice was issued on Wednesday evening and an international wanted notice was issued on Thursday morning.

“The fugitive is around 1.80 metres tall with short hair and a medium-length beard. He doesn’t have his glasses with. He speaks fluent Dutch”.

"At the time of his escape he was wearing a black t-shirt, light-grey trousers and black shoes”, the wanted notice reads.

Anyone that has seen Mouslim Aboubakorov should contact the police on 0800/30.300.