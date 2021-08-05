Nafi Thiam takes gold in the heptathlon

After Nina Derwael’s gold on the uneven bars and the Red Lions win in the men’s hockey, Nafi Thiam’s heptathlon gold is Belgium’s third gold medal at the Olympics so far. The last time Belgium won 3 gold medals was at the 1924 games in Paris.

Nafi Thiam won her second consecutive gold medal in the Olympic heptathlon on Thursday after dominating in the javelin and the long jump events to secure victory.

Thiam had ended Wednesday's programme third in the standings, telling reporters she was feeling poorly throughout the first four events. Thiam finished in her heat in the last event, the 800 meters. Nevertheless this was enough for her to take the gold with 6,791 points. She won ahead of Dutch pair Anouk Vetter in silver (6,689) and Emma Oosterwegel in bronze (6,590).



Despite winning the 800 metre race, another Belgian, Noor Vidts fell just short of taking bronze and finished 4th overall.