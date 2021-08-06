AA Gent come back from two goals down to salvage a first leg draw

In what as a disastrous first half for the East Flemings the visitors went two goals up thanks to goals from Darko Lemajic on 11 minutes and Tomas Simokovic on 28 minutes.

However, the team from the Latvian capital Riga were unable to maintain their lead and goals from Oladoye Adewale on 52 minutes and Tarik Tissoudali on 77 minutes brought AA Gent level.

Victory in next week’s return leg in Riga is essential if AA Gent are to qualify for the Conference League.