Adjunct Chief of Staff says that means at his disposal have become increasingly limited

The Adjunct Chief of Staff went on to say that the scale of the devastation is enormous. In the first instance the Army is currently involved in the coordination of food distribution in the stricken areas.

"It’s a case of making do with what you have although what you have isn’t always much. The possibilities available to the Civil Protection Agency, the Fire Service and the Army have become very limited”

"Choices were made in the past. I understand that they looked at efficiency benefits, but when it comes to the provision of emergency relief it’s all about effectiveness not efficiency. It’s about people and you much reach your goal. In order to do this, you need to build a lot of resilience into your system, and this is something that has been somewhat lost today”, Marc Thys said.

He added that "The Civil Protection Agency and the Fire Service are the first lines of defence in a disaster like this. Staffing levels and the material available here has been thinned down. We are the third line of defence. However, our capabilities too have been reduced. Previously we had entire units dedicated to the repair of roads, but now this is very limited. Previously we were able to construct bridges. Now we are unable to. This is about the erosion of the defence apparatus and of that of other services”.