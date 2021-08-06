Belgian Tornados through to Olympic 4x400 metre final, Jonathan Borlée injured

Jonathan Borlée’s brother Kevin didn’t run in the semi-final race. However, he should be fit to run in the final. Jonathan Borlée had a difficult injury-prone run-up to the Olympics. However, since the start of the games he has performed true to form.

In Friday’s semi-final all went well for the first 200 metres before things started to go wrong for him. Borlée was the last of the 4 Tornados runners to run. He finished the race third and left the track limping and frowning. He refused to give an interview.

His brother Dylan Borlée told VRT Sport that "He told me that he had felt something after 200 metres. He really has made a great effort both mentally and physically”.

"I am also taking about the effort he made to be in form here. He has really surprised me. It is impressive what he did while he was at the training camp”.

"He came here in the best of form. So, it is hard for me to see this as a teammate and as his brother. But he can be proud of himself, and I hope that the injury isn’t too serious”.

Running in the final now seems all but impossible for Jonathan Borlée. However, his other brother Kevin should be fit to compete on Saturday.

Dylan Borlée: "He (Kevin Borlée) was ready to step in if there were any issues. However, this team is very strong. This will be very fast in tomorrow’s final”.

Dylan Borlée believes that anything is possible in the final "We just need to be ourselves and not to think too much about the competition. We are all-in form”.