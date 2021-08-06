Brazilian police intercept 1.3 tonnes of cocaine aboard private jet bound for Belgium

On their website Brazilian Police report that they carried out a search of the private jet at Fortaleza Airport on Wednesday. An investigation into drug trafficking had led them to believe that cocaine could be aboard the plane.

Their suspicions were confirmed and 24 cases containing a total of 1.3 tonnes of cocaine were found aboard the private jet. The plane’s Spanish passenger and its 4 Turkish crew members were detained. The plane and its contents were impounded.

The discovery of drugs aboard a private jet bound for Belgium is highly exceptional. The Belgian Federal Police Service say that this is the first time it has come across this method being used to smuggle cocaine into the country.