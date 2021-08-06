Deaths and hospitalisations of people with COVID-19 continue to rise

8,113,616 people in Belgium have already had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 83.8% of all adults and 70.4% of the population as a whole. Of these 7,089,643 are fully immunised. This is 76% of all adults and 61.5% of the population as a whole.

In Flanders 4.3 million people (80% of all adults) have been fully immunised. In Wallonia, excluding the 9 German-speaking municipalities, this is 74%. In the 9 German-speaking municipalities in the East of Liège province this is 71%. Meanwhile, the Brussels-Capital Region continues to lag far behind with just 56% of adults having been fully immunised there.

During the week from 30 July to 5 August an average of 39 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 16% up of the average for the previous week

On Thursday the hospitals reported 38 admissions, a fall of 2 on Wednesday’s figures. 38 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals to 371, a rise of 2 on the previous day. 94 COVID-19 patients are on ICUs, of whom 52 are on ventilators.

During the week from 28 July to 3 August an average of 4 people with COVID-19 died each day. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in March 2020 25,264 people have died here.

During the week from 27 July to 2 August an average of 1,623 new infections were recorded each day. This is up 10% on the previous week. During the same period an average of 55,476 tests were carried out daily, down 5% on the previous week. Of those tested 3.2% tested positive, up 0.4 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.09. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 109 others.