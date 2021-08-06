New hockey national hockey stadium to be built in Ukkel

Just a day after Belgium’s national men’s hockey team took gold at the Tokyo Olympics, the Mayor of Ukkel Boris Dilliès (Francophone liberal) has confirmed that the new national hockey stadium will be built in his municipality. It will be built on land adject to the Ukkel Sport football stadium on the Zwartebeekstraat.

Mr Dilliès told the VRT that the choice of Ukkel as the site for the new stadium is not a coincidence.

"Our municipality is perfect place”. Ukkel is home to two First Division hockey clubs, Leopold and Racing. Furthermore, several members of the national hockey team live in Ukkel.

A budget of 14 million euro has been set aside for the construction of the stadium. Although the plans still need to be finalised, a 5,000-seater stadium that will be fully integrated into the municipality’s existing sport infrastructure is being proposed. It is hoped that the stadium will be ready in around 5 years’ time.