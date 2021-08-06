Thousands of flood-damaged vehicles waiting at scrapyards
Just over three weeks since the devastating floods in the Vesdre Valley in Liège Province work is still ongoing to register and clear the around 10,000 cars that were damaged after being submerged and/or swept away by the flood water.
The vehicles are currently being held at scrapyards. There they will be registered, and insurance assessors will decide the level of payment that will be made to their respective owners. Almost all of the vehicles will be written off.
These images shot by a drone show a scrapyard near Verviers in Liège Province. Verviers was one of the towns hit hardest by the flooding.