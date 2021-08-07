40 residents evacuated as fire breaks out at apartment block on Ostend seafront
Around 40 residents have been evacuated after fire broke out at an apartment block on the seafront at the West Flemish resort of Ostend. The fire started on the ground floor of the building in commercial premises used as a go-cart hire shop at around 8am.
Fire-fighters soon had the blaze under control. However, by then thick smoke from the fire had filled the building.
The 40 or so residents were all evacuated. No one was injured in the blaze, but the go-cart hire shop and another commercial premises on the ground floor were both gutted by the fire.
The Judicial Authorities have appointed a fire expert to investigate the precise cause of the fire.