Almost two-thirds of people in Belgium fully immunised

On Thursday 5 August (the latest date for which figures are available) 8,138,646 people in Belgium had already received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 83.9% of the adult population and 70.6% of the population as a whole. 76.9% of adults have been fully immunised. This is 62.3% of the population as a whole.

At a regional level 4.4 million people in Flanders have been fully immunised. This is 82% of all adults. In Wallonia (Excluding the 9 German-speaking municipalities) this is 76%. In the 9 municipalities in the east of Liège Province where German is spoken 73% of adults have been fully immunised. In Brussels this is just 53%.

During the week from 31 July to 6 August an average of 41 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 23% up on the previous week. On Friday the hospitals reported 43 admissions (up 5 on Thursday’s figures). 49 patients (+8) were discharged. There are currently 382 (+8) patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. 98 of these are on ICUs of whom 54 are on ventilators.

During the week from 29 July to 4 August an average of 4 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic at total of 25,268 people have died here.

During the week from 28 July to 3 August an average of 1,672 new coronavirus infections were registered each day. This is 18% up on the previous week.

During the same period an average of 55,840 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 1% up on the previous week. Of those tested 3.3% tested positive, a rise of 0.4 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.13. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect another 113 more.