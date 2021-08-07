Cyclists Ghys and De Ketele just miss out on bronze in the team race

De Ketele and Ghys took full points in sprints 5,8,18 and 19. After sprint 18 the Belgian’s medal hopes were raised. However, they ended up 4th on 32 points.

This was 8 points behind the French duo of Benjamin Thomas and Donavan Grondin. Team GB’s Ethan Hayter and Matthew Walls took Silver, and the Danes Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov took gold.