Olympic bronze for Belgium in the show jumping
The Belgian show jumping team has won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Grégory Wathelet, Pieter Devos and Jérôme Guery took Belgium’s 6th Olympic medal with just 12 penalty points in the final of the event earlier on Saturday.
Our show jumpers’ hopes of a medal appeared to have been well and true dashed after the last of the three Belgian jockeys Grégory Wathelet accrued 8 penalty points. However, the French team that had been leading up until then completely lost their composure and ended up without a medal. This left Sweden in first place after an exciting jump-off against the United States. The Americans took silver and Belgium bronze.
Pieter Devos, who was in the team as a reserve, started off well for the Belgians. He accrued just 4 penalty points.
Better still was Jérôme Guery on Quel Homme De Hus. He rode a flawless course. This left Belgium fourth behind the then leaders France and wilth as many penalty points as the USA and Sweden, but with a slower time.
The third man Wathelet on Nevados knew that he needed to ride a flawless course to keep our medal hopes alive. Maybe it was nerves, but he ended up with 8 penalty points. Surely it was now over and out?
However, the French jockey Penelope Leprevost rode a disastrous course. Her horse Vancouver De Lanlore refused two jumps and she was disqualified. Maybe it wasn’t the most elegant way to win a medal, but given the many near-misses during the Olympic Games so far, maybe Team Belgium was overdue a little good fortune?