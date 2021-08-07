Olympic bronze for Belgium in the show jumping

Our show jumpers’ hopes of a medal appeared to have been well and true dashed after the last of the three Belgian jockeys Grégory Wathelet accrued 8 penalty points. However, the French team that had been leading up until then completely lost their composure and ended up without a medal. This left Sweden in first place after an exciting jump-off against the United States. The Americans took silver and Belgium bronze.

Pieter Devos, who was in the team as a reserve, started off well for the Belgians. He accrued just 4 penalty points.

Better still was Jérôme Guery on Quel Homme De Hus. He rode a flawless course. This left Belgium fourth behind the then leaders France and wilth as many penalty points as the USA and Sweden, but with a slower time.

The third man Wathelet on Nevados knew that he needed to ride a flawless course to keep our medal hopes alive. Maybe it was nerves, but he ended up with 8 penalty points. Surely it was now over and out?

However, the French jockey Penelope Leprevost rode a disastrous course. Her horse Vancouver De Lanlore refused two jumps and she was disqualified. Maybe it wasn’t the most elegant way to win a medal, but given the many near-misses during the Olympic Games so far, maybe Team Belgium was overdue a little good fortune?