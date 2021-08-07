Tornados 4th and Cheetahs 7th their respective races
On the penultimate day of the Olympic Games in Tokyo the Belgian Cheaters have finished 7th in the final of the women’s 4x400 metres race. However, they did set a new Belgian record. Their race was won by the United States with Poland taking silver and Jamaica bronze.
In the men’s 4x400 metre race the Belgian Tornados came close to taking bronze. They finished fourth setting a new Belgian record. Like in the women’s race the United State took gold. The Netherlands took the silver medal with bronze going to Botswana.