US Army to retain its Belgian base

Friday’s announcement underscored the American President Joe Biden's reversal of his predecessor Donald Trump's plan to slash US troops in Europe.

The US army said its installations at Caserne Daumerie near Chièvres (Hainaut) and its bases in Ansbach, Kaiserslautern, Mannheim, Pirmasens, Stuttgart and Wiesbaden in Germany will not now be turned over to the respective host nations.

The bases include housing, support facilities, a base for storing hundreds of armoured vehicles, a warehouse location and administrative offices.