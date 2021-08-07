US Army to retain its Belgian base
The US Army announced Friday that it would retain its base at Chièvres in Hainaut Province. The base along with 5 others in Germany are to be retained to cope with what the US Defence Department describes as "growing requirements in the European theatre".
Friday’s announcement underscored the American President Joe Biden's reversal of his predecessor Donald Trump's plan to slash US troops in Europe.
The US army said its installations at Caserne Daumerie near Chièvres (Hainaut) and its bases in Ansbach, Kaiserslautern, Mannheim, Pirmasens, Stuttgart and Wiesbaden in Germany will not now be turned over to the respective host nations.
The bases include housing, support facilities, a base for storing hundreds of armoured vehicles, a warehouse location and administrative offices.
Operation Atlantic Resolve
The base at Chièvres was used recently as a regrouping station for the American helicopters that were used as part of operation Atlantic Resolve. The operation’s aim is to strengthen NATO’s Eastern flank.
In June of this year 8,000 soldiers from the United States and 25 allied countries took part in the Defender 21 military exercises for building readiness and interoperability between US, NATO and partner forces.