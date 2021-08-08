Bashir Abdi takes bronze for Belgium in the Olympic marathon race

Like the women’s marathon, the men’s race was in Sapporo where the climate is normally cooler than in the Japanese capital. Nevertheless, it was more than warm enough for the three Belgians taking part in the race Bashir Abdi, Koen Naert and Dieter Kersten.

In what was a battle against the Japanese summer sun one runner after another dropped out during the race. Meanwhile, the Belgians kept their cool and each had their own game plan to see them through the ultimate test of endurence in the blistering heat.

They paced themselves to see themselves through the 42-plus-kilometre race. Dieter Kersten was running in his first marathon. After 5km he was 82nd, but by the end of the race he had overtaken more than 20 other runners to finish 59th.