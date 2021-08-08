Olympic Hockey Champions given a heroes’ welcome in Brussels
The Belgian Men’s hockey team were given cheered on by fans as they toured the streets of Brussels on an open-top bus on Saturday evening. The Olympic Champions travelled from Zaventem Airport aboard the bus and were cheered on as they made their way to Brussels City Centre.
It had seemed as though the weather (rain again!) might have put a dampener on things. However, when the bus arrived at the Rogierplein to the sound of Queen’s ‘We are the champions’ the enthusiasm of the around 1,500 fans that had gathered there was anything but dampened.