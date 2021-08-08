Pairi Daiza panda twins celebrate second birthday

Since the birth of the two panda cubs in 2019, Pairi Daiza has been home to the largest number of giant pandas anywhere in Europe. There are currently 5 in total.

Xing Hui and Hao Hao arrived there in 2014. In 2016 they became the parents of Tian Bao. 3 year later Bao Di and Bao Mei were born. One of the cubs is male the other female. For twin panda cubs to be of different sexes is extremely rare.