Pairi Daiza panda twins celebrate second birthday
The twin pandas that were born at the Pairi Daiza Animal Park in Hainaut Province celebrate their 2nd birthdays today. Bao Di and Bao Mei were born on 8 August 2019. This will be the last time that they spend their birthday with their mother Hao Hao. Later this year they will leave the enclosure they share with their mother to embark on a new chapter in their young lives.
Since the birth of the two panda cubs in 2019, Pairi Daiza has been home to the largest number of giant pandas anywhere in Europe. There are currently 5 in total.
Xing Hui and Hao Hao arrived there in 2014. In 2016 they became the parents of Tian Bao. 3 year later Bao Di and Bao Mei were born. One of the cubs is male the other female. For twin panda cubs to be of different sexes is extremely rare.