Weather to improve from midweek

During Sunday evening the chance of showers will gradually diminish. Sunday night will be dry with generally clear skies. Cloud will increase towards the end of the night with the chance of rain increasing from the west. Temperatures will drop to between 8°C and 11°C in the Ardennes and 12°C to 14°C in Flanders.

Monday’s weather picture is mixed with slight to thick cloud and periods of rain. In the afternoon there could be some heavy showers of rain with a possibility of thunderstorms and gusts of high wind. Temperatures will reach 15°C on the hilltops of the Ardennes and 20°C in Flanders. Winds will be generally moderate in inland areas, but gusts could reach 60 km/h in coastal areas.

On Monday night the cloud will generally clear. However, some cloud will remain and there could be a few showers. Temperatures will fall to between 8°C and 14°C.

On Tuesday there will be cloud and some periods of rain and scattered showers. Coastal areas should remain dry and sunny. Temperatures will reach 18°C on the High Fens and 21°C to 22°C in Flanders.

The weather will improve somewhat from Wednesday. It should be mainly dry save a few scattered showers. Wednesday temperatures will reach between 20°C and 24°C. Thursday will be warmer still with sunshine and temperatures reaching between 24°C and 28°C.

Friday will be mainly dry with top temperatures of between 21°C and 26°C. However, there could be chance of a localised thunderstorm.