Basketball player Ann Wauters reacts to inappropriate comments by sport journalist Eddy Demarez
In a radio interview the Belgian international basketball player Ann Wauters has reacted to inappropriate comments made about members of the international women’s basketball team by the VRT sport journalist Eddy Demarez. As we reported on Sunday, Eddy Demarez comments were made during what he though was a private conservation with some of his colleagues. However, the microphone that had been used for a Facebook live broadcast featuring some of the Belgian athletes’, including the basketball team’s, return from Tokyo was still switched on.
Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, Ann Wauters said that the Belgian Cats (who have called for his dismissal from the VRT) are not ready to talk to Eddy Demarez. However, she added once time has passed, she would be open to talk things through with the journalist, who is currently suspended, herself.
Ann Wauters believes that the comments made by Eddy Demarez show that a further change of attitude is needed because “That kind of talk has no place anywhere, not even in a barroom”.
The journalist's comment about the sexuality and physical appearance of various members of the Belgian Cats team were very hurtful to them.
“These words were very hurtful. This king of talk doesn’t belong anywhere, not even in a barroom as some have suggested”.
Ann Wauters added that as she has grown older, she has developed a thicker skin to cope with homophobic remarks. “Personally, it doesn’t hurt me to the core anymore. But I can imagine than younger people have more of an issue with it”.
Worst still were Eddy Demarez’s remarks about the players’ physical appearance, Ann Wauters said.
Apology
The VRT expressly distanced itself from Eddy Demarez’s remarks and put the journalist on non-active. Eddy Demarez has issued a written apology and has asked to meet the Belgian Cats to apologise in person. The Belgian Basketball Federation and the Belgian Cats have demanded Eddy Demarez’s dismissal from the VRT and are looking into taking legal action against him.
Ann Wauters says that currently there is no question of the Belgian Cats meeting with Eddy Demarez to talk things through now. However, she doesn’t rule this out in the longer term.
She added that the journalist’s comments show that there is still a long way to go when it comes to attitudes towards women in sport.
“These words have brushed aside our nativity and made us realise that there is still a lot of work to be done. Of course, the person that made these comments regrets having made them and an apology was needed. But the hurt caused by what was said will remain for much longer”.
She hopes that what has happened will serve as a turning point and initiate a change in attitudes towards women in sport.
Meanwhile, the equal opportunities institute Unia has launched an investigation into the sexist and homophobic nature of Eddy Demarez’s comments. Unia received around 20 reports about Saturday’s incident. Based on its investigation, Unia will decide whether further steps will be taken against the journalist.