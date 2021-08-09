Basketball player Ann Wauters reacts to inappropriate comments by sport journalist Eddy Demarez

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, Ann Wauters said that the Belgian Cats (who have called for his dismissal from the VRT) are not ready to talk to Eddy Demarez. However, she added once time has passed, she would be open to talk things through with the journalist, who is currently suspended, herself.

Ann Wauters believes that the comments made by Eddy Demarez show that a further change of attitude is needed because “That kind of talk has no place anywhere, not even in a barroom”.

The journalist's comment about the sexuality and physical appearance of various members of the Belgian Cats team were very hurtful to them.

“These words were very hurtful. This king of talk doesn’t belong anywhere, not even in a barroom as some have suggested”.

Ann Wauters added that as she has grown older, she has developed a thicker skin to cope with homophobic remarks. “Personally, it doesn’t hurt me to the core anymore. But I can imagine than younger people have more of an issue with it”.

Worst still were Eddy Demarez’s remarks about the players’ physical appearance, Ann Wauters said.