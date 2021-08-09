Brussels’ largest vaccination centre closes today
Monday 9 August is the last day of opening for the largest vaccination centre in the Brussels-Capital Region. Staff at the centre at Brussels Expo in the Laken district of the City of Brussels will administer the last coronavirus jabs at the centre today before it closes for good.
However, this doesn’t mean that the vaccination campaign in the Brussels-Capital Region is over, far from it. Fatima Boudjaoui of the Brussels Health Inspectorate told VRT News the campaign will continue at smaller vaccination centres and through other initiatives at a local level.
"The great mass of people has already been vaccinated and we want to continue the campaign with smaller centres and with local initiatives such as the Vacci-Busses (mobile vaccination centres housed in busses) to get closer to people”, Ms Boudjaoui said.
During the next few weeks, the other 9 vaccination centres across Brussels will be gradually closed. The last centre will close at the very latest before the end of October.