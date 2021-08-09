Brussels’ largest vaccination centre closes today

However, this doesn’t mean that the vaccination campaign in the Brussels-Capital Region is over, far from it. Fatima Boudjaoui of the Brussels Health Inspectorate told VRT News the campaign will continue at smaller vaccination centres and through other initiatives at a local level.

"The great mass of people has already been vaccinated and we want to continue the campaign with smaller centres and with local initiatives such as the Vacci-Busses (mobile vaccination centres housed in busses) to get closer to people”, Ms Boudjaoui said.

During the next few weeks, the other 9 vaccination centres across Brussels will be gradually closed. The last centre will close at the very latest before the end of October.