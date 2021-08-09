Councillors obliged to provide proof of vaccination in order to attend council meetings in Ostend
The Health and Safety Cell in the West Flemish coastal city of Ostend has ruled that only councillors that have been fully immunised or can provide a negative coronavirus test result will be allowed to attend council meetings in person. Those that can’t, must continue to take part via online digital means.
The ruling has met with a furious response from the far-right opposition party on the council Vlaams Belang. The party has lodged a complaint against the ruling as it claims that it contravenes the law on medical confidentiality.
Last weekend the Chairman of the council sent a circular to councillors informing them of the Health and Safety Cell’s ruling.
The Acting Mayor of Ostend Kurt Claeys told VRT Radio 2 West Flanders “We have introduced the measure so that we can all meet in person again without having to worry. Those that haven’t yet been fully immunised can still follow the meeting from home via the computer”.
Councillors won’t have to have their proof of vaccination on them every time they wish to attend a council meeting. They simply have to send a copy of it to the Chairman of the Council.
Breach of medical confidentiality
The opposition party Vlaams Belang believes the measure is a breach of the law on medical confidentiality. The party intends to lodge a complaint against the measure.
The local party Chairman Patrick Deschuytter told VRT Radio 2 “We are being told to share our medical data with other councillors. The creates a precedent to breach medical confidentiality. We have every understanding about vaccination and the vaccination campaign. However, things like the vaccination passport need to be done within a legal framework”.