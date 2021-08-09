Councillors obliged to provide proof of vaccination in order to attend council meetings in Ostend

The ruling has met with a furious response from the far-right opposition party on the council Vlaams Belang. The party has lodged a complaint against the ruling as it claims that it contravenes the law on medical confidentiality.

Last weekend the Chairman of the council sent a circular to councillors informing them of the Health and Safety Cell’s ruling.

The Acting Mayor of Ostend Kurt Claeys told VRT Radio 2 West Flanders “We have introduced the measure so that we can all meet in person again without having to worry. Those that haven’t yet been fully immunised can still follow the meeting from home via the computer”.

Councillors won’t have to have their proof of vaccination on them every time they wish to attend a council meeting. They simply have to send a copy of it to the Chairman of the Council.