Drunken man tries to climb back into Turnout Gaol after having been released on parole

He could face charges for being drunk and disorderly. One of the man’s parole conditions is that he is obliged to remain at home between the hours of 10pm and 7am. Given that last night’s incident occurred just after midnight, this condition had clearly been breached.

Just after midnight police in Turnhout received reports that someone was climbing the entrance gate to the prison. When the police arrived, they found a young man that was clearly the worse for drink. The police believe that he might have got drunk in the bars around the town’s central market square where a fun fair has been taking place since Friday.

The police say that the case is pretty unique as prisoners generally try and break out of gaol rather than trying to get back inside.

Despite him having breached his parole conditions the man wasn’t allowed back inside the prison. Instead, he was taken away by police. He was put into a police cell while he sobered up. Meanwhile, police have filled a crime report for drunk and disorderly.