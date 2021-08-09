Flanders donates 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to COVAX

COVAX began distributing vaccines in February 2021. So far, the programme has delivered 200 million vaccine doses to nearly 140 countries, where otherwise few or no coronavirus vaccines would have been available.

Under the COVAX programme the UN and its partners redistribute vaccines that have been bought or donated by richer countries to poorer developing countries. Where exactly the 150,000 vaccines doses from Flanders will be used has yet to be determined.

Writing on the social media platform Twitter, Mr Beke said “Together we will fight COVID-19. This is why Flanders is donating 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to less fortunate regions in the World. Our vaccination rate in Flanders is particularly high. Let us contribute together to global success”.