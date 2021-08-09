Traffic deaths in Flanders at their highest level in 5 years

During the first 6 months of the year 109 people died in traffic accidents in Flanders. This is 21 more than during the same period last year. However, 2020 is an atypical year due to the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown measures meaning that there was a lot less traffic during a considerable portion of 2020.

What is clear is that the number of road traffic death in Flanders has hardly fallen. In fact, the figures for the first 6 months of 2021 even show a slight rise (109 compared with 108) on the figures for 2017, making them the highest since 2016.

June 2021 was a particularly deadly month on Flemish roads with 27 people dying at the scene of a traffic accident in our region. Vias believes that a series of relaxations to the coronavirus restrictions and the European Football Champions played a role here as people were getting together again and travelling more in order to socialise.

The increase in fatalities is apparent among all categories of road users. 44 of the 109 fatalities in Flanders between January and June were car drivers. This is 11 more than between January and June 2020. Nevertheless, the number of cyclists, moped riders and van drivers killed is also up. The number of pedestrians killed on the region’s roads was also up slightly.

There are clear differences between the 5 Flemish provinces. While there has been a clear rise in the number of fatalities in Limburg, Flemish Brabant and Antwerp Province. The number of fatalities was down slightly in East and West Flanders.