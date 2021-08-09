Union top, a first win of the season for RSC Anderlecht

During the weekend the third matches of the Belgian First Division football season took place. The were wins for Union Saint-Gilloise, KAS Eupen, Zulte Waregem, KRC Genk, Royal Antwerp FC, RSC Anderlecht and KV Oostende. Friday evening's Bruges derby ended in a 1-1 draw as did Sunday’s game between OH Leuven and Sporting Charleroi