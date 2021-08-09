Sports
JDM

Union top, a first win of the season for RSC Anderlecht

During the weekend the third matches of the Belgian First Division football season took place. The were wins for Union Saint-Gilloise, KAS Eupen, Zulte Waregem, KRC Genk, Royal Antwerp FC, RSC Anderlecht and KV Oostende. Friday evening's Bruges derby ended in a 1-1 draw as did Sunday’s game between OH Leuven and Sporting Charleroi

The weekend’s results

Club Brugge  1 – 1      Cercle Brugge

Beerschot       0 – 3     Union Saint-Gilloise

KV Mechelen 1 – 3       KAS Eupen

Sint-Truiden   1 – 3        Zulte Waregem

KV Kortrijk       1 – 2       KRC Genk

Standard de Liège    2 – 5   R. Antwerp FC

OH Leuven       1 – 1       Sporting Charleroi

RSC Anderlecht 3 – 0   RFC Seraing

KV Oostende      1 – 0    KAA Gent

 

The League table after 3 games

1)Union Saint-Gilloise – 6 points

2) KV Kortrijk – 6 points

3) KV Oostende – 6 points

4) Sporting Charleroi

5) KAS Eupen – 5 points

6) Club Brugge – 5 points

7) Cercle Brugge – 5 points

8) RSC Anderlecht – 4 points

9) Zulte Waregem – 4 points

10 KRC Genk – 4 points

11) Sint-Truiden – 4 points

12) Standard de Liège – 4 points

13) RFC Antwerp – 3 points

14) KV Mechelen – 3 points

15) Seraing – 3 points

16 OH Leuven 3 points

17) KAA Gent – 1 point

18) Beerschot – 1 point 

