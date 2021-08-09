Union top, a first win of the season for RSC Anderlecht
During the weekend the third matches of the Belgian First Division football season took place. The were wins for Union Saint-Gilloise, KAS Eupen, Zulte Waregem, KRC Genk, Royal Antwerp FC, RSC Anderlecht and KV Oostende. Friday evening's Bruges derby ended in a 1-1 draw as did Sunday’s game between OH Leuven and Sporting Charleroi
The weekend’s results
Club Brugge 1 – 1 Cercle Brugge
Beerschot 0 – 3 Union Saint-Gilloise
KV Mechelen 1 – 3 KAS Eupen
Sint-Truiden 1 – 3 Zulte Waregem
KV Kortrijk 1 – 2 KRC Genk
Standard de Liège 2 – 5 R. Antwerp FC
OH Leuven 1 – 1 Sporting Charleroi
RSC Anderlecht 3 – 0 RFC Seraing
KV Oostende 1 – 0 KAA Gent
The League table after 3 games
1)Union Saint-Gilloise – 6 points
2) KV Kortrijk – 6 points
3) KV Oostende – 6 points
4) Sporting Charleroi
5) KAS Eupen – 5 points
6) Club Brugge – 5 points
7) Cercle Brugge – 5 points
8) RSC Anderlecht – 4 points
9) Zulte Waregem – 4 points
10 KRC Genk – 4 points
11) Sint-Truiden – 4 points
12) Standard de Liège – 4 points
13) RFC Antwerp – 3 points
14) KV Mechelen – 3 points
15) Seraing – 3 points
16 OH Leuven 3 points
17) KAA Gent – 1 point
18) Beerschot – 1 point