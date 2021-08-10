Corona figures keep rising despite improving vaccination rates

45 corona patients had to be taken to hospital each day on average last week. This number is 17 percent up on the week. Belgian hospitals reported 50 hospital admissions yesterday, while only 28 patients were discharged as figures continue to rise due the delta variant.

This brings the total number of Covid patients being treated in hospital to 457. This figure has been rising steadily over the past days. 118 patients are in intensive care now (+28 percent on the week), with half of them (59) on ventilators.

The number of Covid deaths stands at 3 per day. Last week, 1,743 new cases were reported each day, a 12-percent rise on the week.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rate keeps improving. In Flanders, 4.5 million people have been fully vaccinated, which accounts for 84 percent of the grown-ups. In Wallonia, this figure has reached 77 percent. Brussels is somewhat behind with 58 percent, but some residents may have got their jab abroad. The actual vaccination rate may be higher.