Business tycoon Marc Coucke buys Knokke luxury hotel where Marlene Dietrich and Frank Sinatra once stayed 

The present La Réserve opened its doors in 2011. The old version of the hotel (see picture above) had been demolished to allow the major renovation works.

The original La Réserve was built in the middle the past century as a luxury spa hotel, welcoming big names like Marlene Dietrich, Edith Piaf and Frank Sinatra. It was almost completely demolished in 2008 and replaced by a new version. Despite this, Coucke and Versluys are planning new investments worth 7 million euros "to take it to a next level".

The hotel boasts 4 stars now, and the aim is to move to 5. The present owner, Eddy Walravens, will continue to manage the place. He said it was difficult to make major investments on his own, which is why he didn't object to new investors taking over the place. The renovation works will take 3 years.

Click on the video below to see the present hotel: