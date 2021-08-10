Man dies in his bedroom as car crashes into house

The accident happened around 2:30 last night. A driver failed to stop at a T-crossing where the Kleinmannekensstraat and the Bredestraat meet.

"The car continued straight, ending up in the side wall of the house", says police chief Paul Roggemans of the local police zone Bodukap. "A 78-year-old man was sleeping in the house. He got buried under the debris and passed away."

Police are investigating how the accident could happen. The driver, a youngster from Putte, sustained light injuries and was taken to hospital. It turned out he had drunk too much alcohol. The man will have to appear before an examining magistrate later this week.