"Phantom of the forest" finally caught on camera

The lynx, sometimes dubbed "the phantom of the forest", was caught on camera last year, resulting in the first pictures of a 'Belgian' lynx in decades. Jan Loos, an expert in the matter who follows the adventures of wolves and lynxes in Belgium, says that this new footage proves that the lynx has re-established itself on Belgian soil.

The lynx is a wild feline predator. This large, solitary, cat-like creature has specific 'brush ears' ending in the shape of a paint brush. It has disappeared in many parts of Europe, but was reintroduced in the German Eifel region about five years ago. Research shows that are very mobile and able to stay virtually unnoticed for humans.

This new footage was taken on 24 May. "The video first shows a badger. As soon as the badger disappears, the lynx will show up in the other corner of the screen", Jan Loos explains. The fragment was discovered by volunteers. They think that it is not the only lynx living in the region. More news can be found on www.welkomwolf.be/lynx.

Click on the video to play: