10% of Flemings have trouble makings ends meet, 15% can’t afford a holiday

Poverty is most prevalent among single people, those with low levels of academic attainment, members of one-parent families and people that don’t have jobs.

Around 10% of people in the Flemish Region (Flanders excluding Brussels) say that they are members of a household that finds it difficult or extremely difficult to make ends meet. This equates to around 660,000 people in Flanders. Meanwhile, 950,000 people say that they are members of households that are unable to afford a week’s holiday away from home. The figures come from the EU’s 2020 "Statistics on Income and Living Conditions" (SILC) survey.

Of those in relative poverty in Flanders 37% are unemployed, 21% are economically inactive for other reasons (excluding retirement), 25% are members of one-parent families, 27% are in rented accommodation and 17% have low levels of academic attainment. Of course some of those in relative poverty fall into more than one of the categories listed above.

Of those unable to afford a week’s holiday 50% are unemployed, 25% are economically inactive for other reasons (excluding retirement), 32% are members of one-parent families, 28% live alone, 36% live in rented accommodation and 27% have a low level of academic attainment.