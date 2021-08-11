121 COVID-19 patients in Belgian ICUs

Meanwhile, on Monday 9 August the latest date for which figures are available 8,213,305 people in Belgium had already been given at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine. This is 84.1% of the adult population and 71.3% of the population as a whole. Of these 7,384,824 of been fully immunised. This is 78.8% of all adults and 64.1% of the population as a whole.

At a regional level, 4.5 million people in Flanders have been fully immunised, which is 84% of the adult population. In Wallonia (excluding the 9 German-speaking municipalities) this is 75%. In the German-speaking part of Liège Province this is 72%. The Brussels-Capital Region lags far behind with just 58% of adults fully immunised.

During the week from 4 to 10 August an average of 47 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 22% up on the previous week. On Tuesday 10 August the country’s hospitals reported 64 admissions. 67 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals to 467. Of these 121 are on intensive care wards, 55 of whom are on ventilators.

During the week from 2 to 8 August an average of 3 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,279 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

Between 2 and 8 August an average of 1,755 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 12% up on the average for the previous week. The number of tests was up too (by 6%) with an average of 51,000 coronavirus tests carried out each day. Of those tested 3.8% tested positive. This is up 0.6 percentage points on the previous week.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.18. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 118 others.