19-year-old motorcyclists dies in accident in the centre of Kortrijk

Although the emergency services were at the scene quickly, they were unable to do anything to help save the teenager and he died at the scene.

The Minister Tacklaan was closed to traffic for a time while an accident investigation was carried out. The initial findings of the accident investigation carried out by the Judicial Authorities indicate that the motorcyclist was travelling too fast and he began to swerve. He then hit the curb and smashed headfirst into a house.

There is CCTV footage of the accident that would confirm this. No other vehicles were involved.